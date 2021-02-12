Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 175,721 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 175,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

