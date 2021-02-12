Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

