Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU opened at $465.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.39 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $484.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.62.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.