Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Cameco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 443,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,954. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,575,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

