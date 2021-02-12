Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92. 115,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 90,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

