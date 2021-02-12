Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $3.01. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 2,987 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

