Canaccord Genuity Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $18.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 20,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

