Canaccord Genuity Boosts Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target to $12.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yellow Pages from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of YLWDF remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

