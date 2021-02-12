Canaccord Genuity Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $560.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $420.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HUBS traded up $72.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.11. 18,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day moving average of $335.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $438.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

