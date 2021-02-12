Canaccord Genuity Increases Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$16.50

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

