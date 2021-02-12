Canaccord Genuity Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $69.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.50 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,595. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

