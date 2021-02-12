Canaccord Genuity Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $99.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

TMTNF remained flat at $$71.46 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

