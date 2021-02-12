Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 25.6%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB) rose 25.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 787,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 167,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.56 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

