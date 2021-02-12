Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

CDPYF opened at $40.26 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

