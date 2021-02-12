Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 4.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,086. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

