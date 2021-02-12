Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 252,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day moving average of $320.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.