Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 252,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day moving average of $320.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

