Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Update

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the January 14th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Shares of CGIX stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.