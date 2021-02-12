Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Trading Up 33.8%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBGL)’s stock price was up 33.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 4,368,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 1,035,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

About Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL)

Cannabis Global, Inc, a research and development company, manufactures cannabis, hemp, and related products. The company offers hemp infused foods and beverages, including alcohol-free cocktail mixers, hemp infused coffee products, natural hemp infused candy products, hemp infused fermented tea products, and natural and artificial sweeteners under the Hemp You Can Feel name, as well as coffee pod and single serving beverage pod infusion systems and tetrahydrocannabivarin beverages.

