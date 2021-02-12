CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Up 3.9%

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a cannabis e-commerce technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of a selection of premium CBD products from various suppliers to consumers.

