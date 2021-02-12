Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.28

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$988.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

