CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in January

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 14th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

