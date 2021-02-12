CanYaCoin One Day Volume Hits $8,097.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 135.1% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $8,097.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.86 or 0.01094775 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.79 or 0.05756041 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

