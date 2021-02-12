Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.57

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

