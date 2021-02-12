Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 20,000 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 72,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.