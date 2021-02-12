Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.25

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.25 and traded as high as $23.89. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 41,838 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $382.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

