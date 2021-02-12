Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 49,798 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

