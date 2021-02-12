Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 80,105 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 52,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,005,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.