Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,989. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.