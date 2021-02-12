Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 6.15% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $292,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.05. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,377. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $285.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHL. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

