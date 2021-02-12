Capital Management Corp VA Has $3.89 Million Stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 391,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 7.11% of TESSCO Technologies worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,219. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 83,004 shares of company stock worth $501,391 in the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.