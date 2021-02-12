Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 22.86% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of JMST remained flat at $$51.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

