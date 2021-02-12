Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 51,824 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.51% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 217,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,515 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

