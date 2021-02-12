Capital Management Corp VA Raises Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,788 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.17% of Pretium Resources worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.59. 11,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVG. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

