Capital Management Corp VA Sells 17,444 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises about 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.76% of InterDigital worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $68.41. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

