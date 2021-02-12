Capital Management Corp VA Sells 184,639 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,639 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.73% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

