Capital Management Corp VA Sells 412,970 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412,970 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.52% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.05. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

