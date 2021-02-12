Capital Management Corp VA Trims Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,784 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 2.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.08% of Discovery worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,673. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

