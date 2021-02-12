Capital Management Corp VA Trims Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.10% of Livent worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

LTHM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

