Capital One Financial Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Equal Weight

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

