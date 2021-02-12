Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 52,835 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 288.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 7,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

