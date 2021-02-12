Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 7,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 45,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

