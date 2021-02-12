Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tesla by 558.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 332.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 397.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tesla by 488.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $803.08. The company had a trading volume of 603,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,198,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

