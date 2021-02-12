Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

