Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

