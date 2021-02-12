Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 183,270 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $112.25. 10,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

