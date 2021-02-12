Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.65. 283,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,125,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.00. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

