Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 57,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.