Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $62.44.

