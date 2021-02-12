Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF makes up 4.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

