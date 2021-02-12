Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. 127,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

